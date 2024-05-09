Copyright Ivan Valencia/AP
In pictures: Images charting migrants' struggles win Pulitzer prize
By Christian Moore with AP
The images, captured by Associated Press photographers last year, centre migrant experiences in a world increasingly hostile to cross-border travel.
Earlier this week, eight AP staff and freelance photographers - Ivan Valencia, Eduardo Verdugo, Felix Marquez, Marco Ugarte, Fernando Llano, Eric Gay, Gregory Bull and Christian Chavez - were awarded this year’s Pulitzer for feature photography for images documenting the complex, richly emotional experiences of people journeying to a new life.
Here are a selection of the photos for which they won the coveted journalism award, one for each photographer.
Fernando Llano
Ivan Valencia
Gregory Bull
Eric Gay
Eduardo Verdugo
Felix Marquez
Marco Ugarte
Christian Chavez
