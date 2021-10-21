It's time... for the biggest annual event in watchmaking to take place. The 2021 edition of the Grand Prix d'Horologie de Genève opens Friday evening (October 22) and will show the true face of horology as it stands post-COVID.

The quest for excellence is a guiding force across many crafts and disciplines, and the luxury watch industry is no different. The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) aims to highlight and reward the most remarkable creations of the past 12 months.

The 2021 list of award winners will be announced at the 21st GPHG award ceremony on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

You will be able to watch the ceremony LIVE in the media player above

Only watches released into the market between May 2020 and the end of October 2021 have been eligible to take part in the Grand Prix.

Among the nominees are such radial luminaries as Vacheron Constantin, Louis Vuitton Montres, Zenith Watches, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, Hermès, Chanel, Breitling and Audemars Piguet.

There are 14 categories in this year's selection including two 'complication' categories, one for men and one for ladies. Watches in these categories are remarkable in terms of their mechanical creativity and complexity. These watches may feature all kinds of classic and/or innovative complications and indications (e.g. annual calendar, perpetual calendar, equation of time, complex moon phases, tourbillon, digital or retrograde time display, world time, dual time or other types of model) and do not fit the definition of the ordinary gender category.

Other categories to look out for are:

Iconic: watches from an emblematic collection that has been exercising a lasting influence on watchmaking history and the watch market for more than 20 years.

watches from an emblematic collection that has been exercising a lasting influence on watchmaking history and the watch market for more than 20 years. Calendar and Astronomy: men’s mechanical watches comprising at least one calendar and/or astronomical complication (e.g. date, annual calendar, perpetual calendar, equation of time, complex moon phases display, etc.). Additional indications and/or complications are admissible.

men’s mechanical watches comprising at least one calendar and/or astronomical complication (e.g. date, annual calendar, perpetual calendar, equation of time, complex moon phases display, etc.). Additional indications and/or complications are admissible. Mechanical Exception: watches featuring a special mechanism, such as an innovative or sophisticated display, an automaton, a striking or any other acoustic function, a special escapement, a belt-driven movement or any other original and/or exceptional horological concept.

watches featuring a special mechanism, such as an innovative or sophisticated display, an automaton, a striking or any other acoustic function, a special escapement, a belt-driven movement or any other original and/or exceptional horological concept. Jewellery: watches demonstrating exceptional mastery of the art of jewellery and gemsetting, and also distinguished by the choice of stones.

watches demonstrating exceptional mastery of the art of jewellery and gemsetting, and also distinguished by the choice of stones. Artistic Crafts: watches demonstrating exceptional mastery of one or several artistic techniques such as enamelling, lacquering, engraving, guilloché (engine-turning), skeleton-working, etc.

watches demonstrating exceptional mastery of one or several artistic techniques such as enamelling, lacquering, engraving, guilloché (engine-turning), skeleton-working, etc. Petite Aiguille: watches with a retail price between CHF 3,500 and CHF 10,000. Smartwatches are admissible in this category.

Georges Kern, CEO de Breitling, winning the Prix de la Petite Aiguille in 2020 ©point-of-views.ch/GPHG

Be sure to tune in to watch the awards LIVE on November 4th.