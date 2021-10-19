Watch live: MEPs debate EU-Poland legal crisis

Poland's prime minister is speaking at the European Parliament on Tuesday as MEPs debate the country's EU law crisis.

You can watch the debate in the video player, above from 9.30 CEST.

It comes after a Polish court ruled that the country's laws had primacy of those of the European Union, plunging the country's relationship with Brussels into crisis.

One commentator described it as a "nuclear strike on the EU legal order". Others say it has ratcheted up fears of "Polexit".

The legal ruling is the latest in a string of disputes between the EU and Poland over issues such as rule of law, judicial independence and LGBT rights.