France

Former aides of Sarkozy on trial for misusing public money

By euronews
French former President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves after a tribute ceremony for Samuel Paty in Nice, 15 October 2021
French former President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves after a tribute ceremony for Samuel Paty in Nice, 15 October 2021   -   Copyright  AFP
Five aides and allies of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy accused of misusing public money and cronyism went on trial on Monday in Paris.

Sarkozy is not targeted in this case but has already been convicted of campaign finance violations and corruption verdicts. He's now appealing.

The five are accused of favouring associates of Sarkozy when awarding millions of euros worth of government contracts for opinion polls carried out during the former conservative leader's presidency. They deny any wrongdoing.