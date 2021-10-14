The Radio City Rockettes dancers are busy rehearsing for their Christmas show in New York, which returns this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
This holiday season, the dancers will be performing without masks in front of a live audience.
All the dancers and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and audience members will have to show proof of vaccination to get into Radio City Music Hall.
The show runs from November 5 to January 2.
More No Comment
Gunfire exchanges in streets of Beirut wounding several
Fire kills 14 people, injures 51 in southern Taiwan
Spectators watch William Shatner launch into space
Residents flee threat of new lava flow on La Palma
Spanish city of Merida hosts festival to rekindle with its Roman-past
Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires
Bosnian spinning house built to change views
Artificial Intelligence helps complete Beethoven Symphony
Kim reviews powerful missiles at weapon convention
Royals attend military parade marking Spain's Day
Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works
Washington grower wins California "Super Bowl" of pumpkin
Retrospective celebrates 25 years of Ron Mueck sculpture
Russians celebrate 65 years of the Volga GAZ-21
Greenpeace protest outside Downing Street