Jörg Meuthen to step down as co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD

Jörg Meuthen has announced that he will step down as co-leader of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).

Meuthen said in a statement to party members he would not run for the AfD's top post in December.

The 60-year-old currently serves as the Federal spokesperson for the party and has been a prominent figure since the AfD was formed in 2013.

Meuthen first entered the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, as a lawmaker in 2016 and is also an MEP.

"I will of course continue my political work," he wrote, adding that he wants to "make his voice heard".

Meuthen currently shares the AfD leadership with Tino Chrupalla, who leads the Bundestag parliamentary group together with Alice Weidel.

In September's federal election, the far-right party suffered a loss in overall votes across Germany but became the strongest political force in the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia.