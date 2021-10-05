Clashes, tear gas at Bolivia coca farmers' protest

Coca growers clashed with police in the Bolivian capital, La Paz, on Monday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations that have lasted for nearly a fortnight.
The police dispersed the farmers by firing tear gas grenades after the demonstrators threw firecrackers highly explosive.
Several coca growers' unions have been fighting for months over the leadership of the La Paz farmers' association, effectively seeking permits to sell coca leaves on the local market.
The conflict turned violent in September, when one of the different groups fighting for leadership took over a building that houses their association.
There are an estimated 100,000 legal coca farms in Bolivia, and the buying and selling of coca leaves is a legal business in designated markets run by the coca unions.
More No Comment
Rubbish litters Marseille beaches a day after heavy storms
Protest against mandatory vaccine for New York City school staff
Extinction Rebellion attempt Zurich blockade
Greenpeace boats block Dutch Shell refinery
Arc de Triomphe installation unwrapping begins
Thermal camera images of Cumbre Vieja volcano and lava flows on Spain's La Palma
Pro-Catalan independence protesters gather in Barcelona
An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants
Protests to defend abortion rights in USA
Honduras burns 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels
Eiffel Tower glows pink for breast cancer awareness
190 countries spotlight attractions at Dubai Expo
Cakes celebrate healthcare workers as bakers bounce back
Largest Indian flag measuring 68.6 by 45.7 meters unveiled on mountain
MidEast’s first ever World's Fair opens in Dubai