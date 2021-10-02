Dozens of Chinese military jets have flown into Taiwan's air defence zone in the past two days, according to officials.

Thirty-eight planes flew into the area on Friday and a further 20 planes were reported on Saturday.

In a Tweet, Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said: "Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF (People's Liberation Army Air Force) flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone), making it the largest number of daily sorties on record. Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC (People's Republic of China) doesn't bother faking excuses anymore. JW."

Taiwan's foreign minister speak out over Chinese jet fighters

On Saturday Taiwan's Premier, Su Tseng-chang, also spoke out about the flights.

"China has always conducted brutal and barbarian actions to jeopardise regional peace. The international society is gradually spurning such actions from China," he said.

The first incursion came on National China Day - marking the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

It is also in the same week it accused Britain of "evil intentions" by sending a warship into the Taiwan strait.

China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the past few years, stepping up military harassment with drills.

Last week, China flew 24 plans toward Taiwan after Taipei announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949 and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan.

Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organisations.