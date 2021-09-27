French President Emmanuel Macron was struck by an egg as he visited a trade fair at the Eurexpo convention center in Lyon on Monday, 27 September.
Footage shows Macron greeting members of the public and restaurateurs at the International Catering, Hotel, and Food Show (SIRHA) when he was struck by the small projectile on the left side of his face.
The egg bounced off the president’s shoulder without breaking.
Reporters at Lyon Mag, who captured the incident on video, said a ‘Vive la Republique’ was heard as a young man aimed at the president.
More No Comment
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds
Hundreds join climate change protest in Ukraine
Swiss voters say big 'yes' to same-sex marriage
Two Argentine couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup
Wild boars hog limelight as they roam around Rome
Smoke, ash and lava spurt out of Spanish volcano
Life on the streets of Kabul after Taliban takeover
Sparks and adrenaline fly in South Africa car 'spinning'
Climber scales Paris building in climate protest
Protestors chanting and Taliban dancing
Greta Thunberg addresses Berlin Fridays for Future protest
Puigdemont supporters protest his detention
Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima
Thousands of Jewish worshippers flock to the Western Wall for Sukkot
The world tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai is ready to roll