Catalan independence supporters protested outside the Italian consulate in Barcelona following former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont's detention.
Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained in Sardinia, his lawyer said, an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.
Puigdemont is expected to appear at an extradition hearing.
Any decision by the judge in the Sardinian city of Sassari in favor of extradition would ultimately have to be approved by the Italian justice minister in Rome.
Protestors gathered outside the Sassari court of appeals to demand the release of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.
Holding Sardinian and Catalan flags, the group were united in voice chanting "freedom."
Italian police transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend.
Earlier in the week, Sardinian media reported that Puigdemont had been invited to a closed-door gathering elsewhere on the island of sympathizers of a Sardinian independence movement. Sardinian separatist supporters holding flags and banners gathered outside the courthouse to show solidarity as they waited for Puigdemont's arrival at the tribunal.
More No Comment
Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima
Thousands of Jewish worshippers flock to the Western Wall for Sukkot
The world tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai is ready to roll
Firefighters race to protect giant sequoias in California fires
Traders evacuate burning market in El Salvador
Marseille: a giant puppet alerts on the fate of migrant children
Egyptian artist carves pencil tips into tiny statues of pharaohs
Displaced Syrian children in Idlib compose 'letters of peace'
Volcano spews lava on Spanish island of La Palma
Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine
Canary Islands: Houses and crops are threatened by the lava flow.
Russians gather to mourn victims of campus shooting spree
Canary Islands: Lava engulfs 100 homes after The Cumbre Vieja erupted
Artist marks 200th anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky's birth with giant portrait
Viareggio carnival returns after COVID delay