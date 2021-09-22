BREAKING NEWS
With just a knife, brush and pencil, 30 year old Egyptian sculpture artist Ibrahim Belal is a master of his tools, creating miniature sculptures of the most prominent Pharaonic and Egyptian landmarks at his home in the city of Rashid, in the Beheira Governorate, some 300 kilometres south of Cairo.

He dreams of creating one of the first first museum's of miniature sculptures in the Middle East.

