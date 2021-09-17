German elections: 'One week to go but still no clear winner'

Germany will decide in a week's time who will take over the seat from Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office.

The outcome will also mark the start of a new era in Europe's biggest economy.

The three leading candidates in a race to replace Merkel put their arguments across in a televised debate last Sunday.

According to political experts, Olaf Scholz for the Social Democrats acted the most confident and had his facts ready. And some analysts even compared his demeanour to Chancellor Merkel.

Armin Laschet opted for a more aggressive mode in an attempt to rally the voters. The candidate for Greens, Annalena Baerbock seemed to have found her rhythm and was perceived as rather likeable and competent.

The final debate is scheduled to take place next Thursday.

Euronews correspondent from the German desk Lena Roche explains how the week has folded for the candidates as well as the German voters.

