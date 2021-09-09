The Italian Coast Guard rescued 125 migrants along the coast of Lampedusa. In a statement, the organisation said the migrants were trapped on a reef, pushed there by rough seas.

A video provided by the coast guard showed migrants jumping onto a yellow inflatable raft and then being dragged to a rescue boat by rescue swimmers.

A total of 49 women and 20 minors were taken to the port of Lampedusa.

They were in good health, according to the statement.