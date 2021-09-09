Art Paris Art Fair opens at Grand Palais Ephémère until Sunday

Art Paris - which opened on Thursday - is the first Arts event to be held at Paris' Grand Palais Éphémère on the Champ de Mars.

Designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, this spectacular temporary structure, situated in front of the École Militaire and close to the Eiffel Tower, will host events until the building reopens for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The fair inside the Grand Palais Courtesy of Art Paris

Having established itself as one of Europe’s major art fairs for modern and contemporary art, the 2021 edition of Art Paris will bring together 140 galleries from over twenty countries, displaying art spanning post-war to the present day. This year is marked by the arrival of leading international galleries including Almine Rech, Continua, Massimo de Carlo, Lelong & Co, Kamel Mennour, Perrotin and Thaddaeus Ropac.

High-end visitors can take advantage of the “In Paris during Art Paris” VIP programme that promises to showcase the very best cultural events Paris, establishing itself once again as a major world art hub, has to offer.

But everyone is a customer here and Art Paris is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible to the widest audience, offering numerous guided tours of the fair as well as an eminently practical website that allows visitors to search for works by artist, price, geographical provenance and technique.

To inaugurate the fair, French artist and performer Sarah Trouche presented “Attrape-Lune”, a walking performance piece inspired by the hundreds of photos of the moon she received during lockdown in April 2020, only minutes after putting out a call on social media.

"This act of sharing light and hope constitutes the starting point of the performance," Art Paris wrote in a press release.

Art Paris runs until Sunday 12 September.

Look out for in-depth coverage on Euronews.com and Euronews TV.