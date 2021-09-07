Electrification, autonomous driving, and the semi-conductor shortage have created a perfect storm that needs to be tackled by the industry.
There has been some criticism that the German car makers were not switching to electric engines fast enough, allowing car manufacturers like Tesla to grab a large market share.
Environmental activists from Greenpeace immersed themselves in the cold water of the lake in front of the congress centre where the Munich IAA Mobility Fair is taking place, calling for real action against the climate crisis. Several major car manufacturers - including Renault, Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW - are presenting new prototypes and models at the Fair.
BMW, is showing the Vision Circular concept car.
The i Vision Circular is a compact electric vehicle set for sale in around twenty years time.
It's made almost entirely from recyclable materials and it's been designed to make it easy to break down and be recycled again at the end of its life.
Another German giant, Daimler is showing a Smart concept car, called the Smart #1 and a fully electric concept of the G-class, the EQG concept.
French carmaker Renault is launching the Megane E-TECH at the IAA.
It will be produced at the manufacturer's plant in Douai, northern France, which Renault has dubbed 'ElectriCity', its electric hub.
Renault says it has designed the car to give more internal space, lengthening the wheelbase to 2.7 metres, with the total length standing at 4.21 metres.
The shape of the car with its sloping roofline is intended to make the vehicle more aerodynamic.
More sustainable materials have been used, including 100 percent recycled fabric seats.
It has a very thin battery, just 110 millimetres in height.
With the 60 kWh battery, Renault claims a range of 470 kilometres.
It also says charging will be fast for those driving long distances.
South Korea Hyundai is showing an autonomous concept of a "Robotaxi" based on the company's Ioniq 5 concept.
But all the high-tech self-driving cars rely on one thing that is in short supply - semiconductors.
The IAA show is taking place in Munich for the first time, it was previously held every second year in Frankfurt, alternating years with the Paris motor show.
There are strict rules in place, each visitor will have to show either a negative coronavirus test, a proof of vaccination or proof of having recovered from coronavirus.
Everyone also needs to wear a facemask when moving around the venue.
The IAA mobility show opens to the public on September 7 and runs through September 12.
More No Comment
Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul
Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul
Exhibition depicts how modern life might be viewed in 1000 years time
Gazans celebrate escape of six Palestinians from Israeli prison
Festival reenacts everyday lives of the Vikings
Valencia celebrates Las Fallas festival for first time since pandemic
Tokyo bids farewell to Paralympics with fireworks display
Short in front, long behind: the Mullet Cup holds its championship in the French Creuse
Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland
The World Custard Pie Championship returns
Explosion, teargas during church protest in Montenegro
Denmark celebrates the end of COVID-19 restrictions with flower festival at Tivoli park
World first as aeroplane flies through tunnel at 245 km/h to set World Records
Manville residents' painful losses after Ida's impact
Migrant camp near Paris dismantled and people evacuated by bus