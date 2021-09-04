One of the largest open air art galleries in the world returned on Friday as the German capital of Berlin hosted its annual Festival of Lights display for the 17th time.
With over 70 locations and buildings involved in this year's display a special emphasis was made on highlighting the environment under the motto "Creating tomorrow" with sponsors pledging to a cleaner environmentally friendly future.
Many projections and installations featured themes such as sustainability and CO2 neutrality.
The festival is taking place in various beloved Berlin neighbourhoods, from the famous Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Square, to train stations, ministries, and embassies.
The event is free and accessible to all and will run from 3 to 12 September.
More No Comment
Migrant camp near Paris dismantled and people evacuated by bus
Belgium creates rubbish highway for flood debris
Mayday call over migrant rescue in Mediterranean
Mexico's National Guard detain Haitian migrants as they walked through the southern state of Chiapas
A community comes together after tornado from Ida’s remnants
Afghan women demand rights during protest in Taliban-held Kabul
Ida floods New York highways, people abandon cars
Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins