The remnants of Hurricane Ida has dumped historic rain over New York City and New Jersey.
At least nine deaths were linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water.
Freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.
Drivers abandoned cars along the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers, as rising waters inundated the roadways overnight.
