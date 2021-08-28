Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to return to his former club Manchester United after a dramatic Juventus exit.

It wasn’t always looking this way, however. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was reportedly on the verge of signing with United's rivals, Manchester City.

But with City backing out and a little persuasion from some former United players, Ronaldo will be going back to the club where it all began.

The 36-year-old sensation is set to join up with former teammate and current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe’s future is still in doubt.

Real Madrid has made a second bid of €170 million for the Frenchman after their opening offer was refected by Paris Saint-Germain.

Real have been linked with the player for a long time and look to be doing everything possible to sign the 22-year-old forward.

However, with only a few days left in the transfer window, a January move has been mooted.