A heavy storm descended on the Croatian island of Mljet early Saturday morning causing power outage and some disruptions in ferry traffic.
Lightning hit some of the power facilities on the island leaving villages and resorts without electricity into the morning.
After the scorching heat that hit parts of the Balkans and the Mediterranean this summer that caused serious wildfires, residents of the Croatian islands welcomed the relief brought by the rain.
