The first group of refugees fleeing the Taliban after their takeover of Kabul have arrived in Albania in the early morning of Friday.
121 men, women and children were subject to the mandatory security and medical checks at Tirana's airport before heading to their temporary residences set up at several hotels in the city of Durres.
Calling the arrival of the first refugees an emotional moment, Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka stated that Albania has accepted to temporarily shelter around 4.000 Afghans, while their documents get processed for their final destination, the US.
The cities of Tirana, Durres and Berat are where the Afghan refugees will be temporarily provided shelter, before heading to their final destination, the US.
Kosovo is also engaged in this initiative and is currently expecting around 2.000 refugees from Afghanistan, expected to stay for the duration of a year.
More No Comment
Germany: Ramstein airbase becomes a tent city
Smoke and flames surround California highway
Jellyfish flood Crimean shores at peak of tourism season
Tear gas used to disperse crowd at Kabul airport
'French Fire' growing in Northeastern California
Indigenous rally ahead of Brazil land rights ruling
Jerusalem: Western Wall notes cleared ahead of Jewish New Year
Russia: Firefighters trapped in fire manage to escape from forest.
US Germany base transformed in evacuee hub
Fireworks mark start of Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games
Ukraine celebrates 30th independence anniversary with military parade
Nicole Kidman spotted filming a new movie at Hong Kong's night market.
Afghan refugees in Indonesia denounce Taliban
RAF flies over 130 evacuees from Kabul airport
Extinction Rebellion targets central London in new protests