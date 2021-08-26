Two people killed in apartment building collapse in eastern Spain

Two people have died after a three-storey apartment building collapsed in eastern Spain.

Rescue services said they had recovered the body of a missing woman, who was found dead under the rubble.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities had confirmed that a 14-year-old boy had been killed in the collapse and his body had been found.

Spain's fire brigade confirmed that the victims are related and that there were no more missing people.

A 26-year-old man was also pulled alive from the debris on Thursday evening, after an extensive search and rescue operation.

"It was a real miracle," Mayor Andrés Martínez told the state television station, adding that the man was seriously injured, but "doing well under the circumstances".

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the "Font Nova" housing estate in Peñíscola, about 130 kilometres northeast of Valencia.

According to media reports, several residents were able to get to safety in time after hearing "strange noises".

The cause of the collapse is not yet clear and the Guardia Civil police unit has launched an investigation.

Peñíscola, on Spain's east coast, is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.