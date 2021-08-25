German parliament to hold discussion on migration and relief plans

Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, is holding a special session on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and also aid for the victims of last month's deadly floods.

The migration crisis, a topic heavily swayed the electorate in the 2015 elections, is at the top of the political agenda as Germans will head to the polls next month.

Reporting from Berlin, euronews correspondent Jona Kallgren says no dramatic change in the stance of political parties is expected when it comes to asylum-seekers, not this close to the general election.

"The right-wing populist AfD grew out of the 2015 refugee crisis and have won a lot of support for their line to really limit the number of migrants and refugees that can enter Germany. Christian Democrats and the Social Democratic Party worry about losing votes to the AfD in case of an influx of refugees, so you're not going to see a dramatic change."

Climate Change is also set to dominate the political debate with Germany recently suffering the worst flooding disaster for a generation.

The Bundestag is expected to discuss ways to find solutions to issues relating to floods that money can't solve.

