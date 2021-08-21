While thousands continue to wait outside Kabul International Airport for a chance to flee the country nearly a week after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, humanitarians are warning that more needs to be done to assist those who will invariably end up staying behind.

Euronews spoke to Nilab Mobarez, the President of Afghan Red Crescent Society, who confirmed that while they’re still present and operating all over Afghanistan, they will need the international community’s assistance to continue the work: "All our 140 clinics are operational, and we have regional offices that are also functional across the country. We are still able in this situation to go and aliviate people’s suffering. But we need more funding. That’s why I’m here today to call on our partners to help us help the Afghan people".