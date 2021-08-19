Teenage suspect arrested in Sweden after stabbing at Eslöv school

A teenager has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a school in Eslöv.

Police were called to a secondary school in the southern town on Thursday to reports of a knife attack.

The injured man, who is in his 40s and a school employee, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Police have arrested a suspected offender outside the school," a police statement said. "There are no reports of any other person being injured."

The male suspect is reported to be 15-years-old and has been detained by police on suspicion of "attempted murder". An officer also fired a weapon during the operation, a spokesperson confirmed.

Swedish media have reported that the attacker carried a long knife, wore a skeleton mask, a helmet and what looked like a bulletproof vest. The motive of the attack is unclear.

A 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP

The school has been cordoned off as police continue their investigation, and authorities are working to interview witnesses.

A nearby sports field is being used as a collection point for students and staff who had fled the school at the time of the incident.

"Thanks to a quick intervention, we were able to prevent further injuries," said Anna-Karin Boije, Chief of the Eslöv local police force.

"The school and its staff and students have acted in an exemplary manner, which contributed to no further injuries."

Major incidents at schools are relatively rare in Sweden. In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially motivated attack at a school in Trollättan.

The 21-year-old attacker had targeted people of foreign origin and was killed by the police.