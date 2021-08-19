Afghanistan: Helping the vulnerable is 'key priority' says envoy

The Afghan envoy to Sri Lanka has spoken to Euronews about the need for a concerted effort to help the embattled country, where half the population had already been in need of humanitarian assistance before the extraordinary developments of the last few days

“It’s not just a matter of who will get the power and what happens after that, but I think the key focus and priority should be on helping this nation of vulnerable groups. Our ministry says it’s 20 million but everyone is vulnerable in the country where the rate of unemployment is 60% and the only source of employment - which has been the government of Afghanistan - has also come to a standstill," said Ashraf Haidari.

The diplomat, who is de facto out of a job since the government in Kabul collapsed, says he will continue advocating on behalf of Afghans and the hard-fought rights they have managed to secure over the past 20 years.

