Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti quake

The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared on Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.
Saturday's earthquake left at least 724 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean island nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.
Survivors in some areas were forced to shelter in streets or soccer fields with the few belongings they were able to salvage from their homes.
