Climate change protest in Frankfurt targets financial sector

In Germany, hundreds of protesters marched past the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt to challenge the role the financial sector plays in climate change.

Activists are taking aim at investments worth billions in climate-damaging projects and fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas

The demonstration was organised under the banner of the Fridays for Future movement, its first action following this week's United Nations report called a "code red for humanity."

Protesters held banners with messages such as "Planet over profit," "Don't burn our future" and "Stop investing in climate killers".

Outside the Deutsche Bank twin towers, two masked protesters wearing masks burnt a large effigy of the bank's logo.

Fridays for Future is focused on promoting a system change towards an economy that is not focused on people and resource exploitation, but rather on social and ecological needs.