US becoming more diverse, new census data shows

The US is becoming more diverse with the white population declining for the first time on record, according to the latest figures from the 2020 census released Thursday.

The proportion of white people went from just over 63% in 2010 to just under 58%, the lowest on record.

White people are still the largest racial or ethnic group, except in California, where they are outnumbered by Hispanics.

According to the data, Hispanic and Asian populations have grown this past decade but there is no racial or ethnic group dominates for those under age 18.

The share of children in the US declined because of falling birth rates, while the share of adults grew, driven by ageing baby boomers.

In 2020, adults over 18 made up more than three-quarters of the population, or 258.3 million people, an increase of more than 10% from 2010.

Meanwhile, the population of children under age 18 dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020.

Like many Western countries, the US now has an ageing population. The Census Bureau figures are important in government decision making and will shape how annual federal spending is distributed.

