SPACE: Astronauts aboard ISS take part in first ‘Space Olympics’

The International Space Station Expedition 65 crew recorded themselves having a day of ‘weightless fun’ at the end of a long week of work. From Earth orbit, 400 km above our planet, the crew present the very first “Space Olympics”.

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared this video on social media with the caption: “The first-ever Space Olympics! A Saturday afternoon on the International Space Station.

Four disciplines. Rules that evolved as we played 😄. Seven athletes. Four nations. Two teams. Crew cohesion and morale boosted like never before.

The first Space Olympics saw Team Crew Dragon and Team Soyuz compete in lack-of-floor-routine, no-handball, synchronised space swimming and weightless sharpshooting.”