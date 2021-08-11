France's Arc de Triomphe will be temporarily wrapped in 25,000 square metres of recyclable bluish-silver fabric and 3,000 metres of red rope in tribute to Bulgarian artist Christo.

The artist had been working on the project for decades, dreaming to create 'The Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped'.

The Bulgarian artist's family say it's a fitting tribute to the man who passed away last year.

"We have love and tenderness for our life, because it does not last. So when you know something is there for a very short period of time, you treat it a different way," Vladimir Javacheff, Christo's nephew, said.

"The use of fabric adds to this nomadic quality...it's almost like a Bedouin tent that is set up: it's there for some time and then it's gone."

The Eternal Flame, situated in front of the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, will continue to burn throughout the preparation and display of the artwork.

The project will cost €14 million but will be self-financed thanks to the sale of original works by Christo. Tourists will be able to admire the work from September 18 to October 3, 2021.

