German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state officials will meet later today to discuss the future handling of the coronavirus pandemic and aid for areas affected by flooding.

A draft resolution has already been submitted, in which a decision states that people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 must show a negative test result in order to access indoor events, restaurants and bars, German media reported.

"We also say quite clearly that in the question of testing and vaccination, we are now in a situation where everyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated, should do so," said Germany's CDU secretary general Paul Ziemiak.

Starting from October, coronavirus tests will no longer be free.

"It is not justifiable that the tests should be financed with public money," Ziemiak added.

Also on the meeting's agenda are the negotiations on aid for areas affected by the devastating floods of mid-July.

Germany’s federal and regional governments are looking to allocate €30 billion to help pay for reconstruction from the disaster.

"Every individual will be able to count on the solidarity of our community in the reconstruction. We will do everything we can to ensure that every town, every village and every family will be in a good position after the reconstruction," said Armin Laschet, minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia and CDU candidate for chancellor.

