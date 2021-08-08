Dolphins have returned to Lisbon's Tagus River, prompting a new wave of tourism to see them. The pandemic led to reduced pollution in the area thanks to a drop in maritime traffic, making it a more hospitable environment for the marine mammals.
Biologist and guide Ines Matado says she now sees dolphins much more frequently and has been sharing her knowledge with tourists on expeditions to see the animals.
More No Comment
Anti-Olympics protesters gather outside Tokyo stadium
Thousands took part in the Amsterdam Pride Walk
Protests against COVID health pass held across Europe
Messi's tears at Barcelona exit
Activists form human chain around Garzweiler mine in Germany
Bridge in southern Taiwan destroyed by strong floods
Anti-government protest in Thailand turned violent
Crashed train “Murtalbahn” recovered from River Mur
Therapy dogs bring joy to kids at Chile hospital
Clashes at Beirut protest on blast anniversary
Fire in Athens suburb destroys homes, vehicles
Free climber scales London skyscraper in climate stunt
Athens: Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas
The Chinese city of Wuhan relaunches mass testing against covid19
South Sudan swears in new parliament vowed under peace deal