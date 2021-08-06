It's Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics and the medals are still flowing.

With just two days to go until the Olympics call time on Tokyo, there is still plenty of action to be had with the schedule for Friday including some athletics, track cycling, and golfing. Team sports are having a field day with several gold medal matches for women.

Here's a recap of what you need to know.

Men's 50km walk

Poland's Dawid Tomala powered ahead to secure the gold medal with a time of 3:50:08.

He finished 36 seconds ahead of Germany's Jonathan Hilbert and 51 seconds ahead of bronze medallist Evan Dunfee of Canada.

The 50km walk has been dropped from the schedule for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 and may not return.

Field Hockey

Great Britain's women won the bronze medal in hockey after beating India 4-3 in a thrilling clash on Friday.

Gold medallists in Rio 2016 and bronze medallists in London 2012, Great Britain took a 2-0 lead in the second quarter, only to trail 3-2 at the end of it.

Argentina and the Netherlands will battle it out for the gold medal at 12:00 CEST.

Beach Volleyball

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal.

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.

Table Tennis

The Japanese men's team has won the bronze medal, defeating South Korea 3-1.

The gold medal match will oppose Germany to China.