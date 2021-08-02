Families wept as they were reunited at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday, with fully vaccinated passengers arriving in England from the US and EU no longer required to quarantine.

Tight controls on foreign travel have been in place in Britain for over a year, leaving families separated during the coronavirus pandemic.

But restrictions in England and Scotland eased on Monday, leading to emotional scenes at Heathrow, Britain's busiest hub.

Under the new rules, people fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency can travel from any country on the British government's "amber" traffic light list without having to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

They still need to do a pre-departure test and take another test on day two after arriving.