Another 26 people were rescued from a sinking boat on the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, following a weekend of operations in what is the busiest period for migrant crossing.
On Monday, German charity Sea Watch shared a series of images of its personnel distributing life jackets and helping migrants off a boat in distress.
It said it saved 12 people on Sunday and another 26 on Monday.
Charity ships combined efforts to rescue nearly 450 migrants from a wooden boat taking on water in the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend.
Dozens more reached the Italian island of Sardinia unaided.
French humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee tweeted on Sunday that its rescue vessel Ocean Viking, along with Sea-Watch 3, a ship operated by the German charity, as well as another German humanitarian boat Resqship, had worked together in a five-hour long rescue attempt.
The charity groups were awaiting permission to dock at some southern European port to disembark their passengers.
