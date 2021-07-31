In the historic district of Asakusa in Tokyo, Yuka Iida, runs the pet accessories store "Adachiya".
Adachiya started selling clothes and accessories for dogs and cats in the 1970s, said Iida, the seventh-generation owner of the shop.
The 47-year-old, who designs the pet kimonos herself, said she wanted customers to feel the "sense of Asakusa and Japan."
Before the pandemic, Iida sold primarily to foreign tourists looking for souvenirs. The original pet outfits sold for around $20 to $50 each.
The Tokyo Games, originally planned for 2020, were expected to bring masses of tourists to the city, so Adachiya started preparing Olympics-themed clothes back in 2019.
She's been promoting the pet kimonos on Instagram with photos of her customers' pets as well as her own poodle, Mei, who's been modelling in exchange for treats.
More No Comment
Firefighters battle flames as fires force evacuations in Catania
Riga: Kitchen robot cooks up new future for fast food
Japanese city transforms agricultural land into works of art
Anti-virus pass demo invades Italian Parliament
Buddhist monks receive AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand
Palestinians, Israeli troops clash after funeral
Rare snowfall in Brazil after southern cold snap
Puppet of young Syrian refugee embarks on 5,000-mile journey
Sydney zoo celebrates newest addition to koala pack
Villagers evacuated as firefighters combat wildfire in Peloponnese forests
To celebrate 10 years together, Little Mix get the Madame Tussauds wax treatment
UK Prime Minister struggles with umbrella at police memorial
Lebanon artist creates debris-based sculpture at site of Beirut blast
Italy: severe flooding in the Lake Como area
Japan seniors find joy in cheerleading