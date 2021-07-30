A dozen officials from the Gyoda city office weed in rice paddies to keep the best look of their artwork.
The city transforms rice fields into art by planting different colours of rice plants.
This year, the city has illustrated Japan's Ukiyoe and Kabuki culture to mark the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
