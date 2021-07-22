Commemorations are being held in Norway today to mark the 10th anniversary of the attacks that saw 77 people killed at the hands of far-right extremist Anders Breivik.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing extremist Breivik set off a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people, before heading to tiny Utoya island where he stalked and shot dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labour Party’s youth wing.

Earlier on Thursday at a remembrance ceremony, Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg said “the terror attack on the 22nd of July was an attack on our democracy” and that “it was a politically motivated terrorist act towards the Labor Party, AUF and their ideas”. She added that “a whole nation was struck. But we rose again.”

Speaking to the Associated Press, Lisbeth Kristine Roeyneland, mother of Synne who was killed in the attacks, said that the victims “would be proud of how we reacted after the terror and how the rule of law stood strong”.

Later today, a service will take place at the Oslo Cathedral and church bells will ring all across Norway.