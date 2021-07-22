Two hundred million Europeans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or more than half the adult population, the European Commission has said.

The Commission has set a target of having 70 per cent of adult EU citizens vaccinated this summer. Some 200 million people have now had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said at a press briefing on Thursday 54.7 per cent of all EU adults were fully inoculated.

Earlier this week the EU surpassed the United States in the proportion of people who had received at least one jab, with some 81 doses of vaccine now administered per 100 people across the bloc.

The disparities in uptake in different countries are high, though. The Netherlands and Denmark have both vaccinated more than 56 per cent of their adult populations.

But just 31 per cent of people have had both jabs in Romania, while in Bulgaria, less than 20 per cent of people have even received a first dose.