A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days.
The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, exploded overnight and was over 32 square miles (82 square kilometers) as of Saturday evening, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
The blaze was threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line.
It has destroyed at least three structures, authorities said, and was burning toward the Alpine County Airport after jumping a highway.
A notice posted on the 103-mile (165-kilometer) Death Ride's website said several communities in the area had been evacuated and ordered all riders to clear the area.
More No Comment
Candlelight vigil for Indian journalist killed in Afghanistan
Voodoo, Catholic pilgrimage in Haiti amid instability
Giant puppet from Japan tsunami-hit region stages show ahead of Olympics
Dutch residents assess flood damage to homes
Clashes as looters make a last ditch effort to empty Durban warehouse storing alcohol
Tilda's spaniels get their paws on the Palm Dog
Saudi security forces monitor annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Art and nature come together in mesmerising exhibition
Homes and bridges destroyed after fatal floods sweep Germany
'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel
Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave
Firefighters catch python found on Bangkok park
Soldier proposes to girlfriend at Bastille event
Activists call on Merkel, Biden for jab patents' end
Heavy rainfall in Liège causes flash floods after river bursts banks