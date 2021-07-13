BREAKING NEWS
General Gudin's coffin

A departure ceremony is held in Moscow for the remains of a Napoleonic general Gudin who died in 1812 near Smolensk during the Russian campaign. The remains are being returned to France.

The general was found in 2019 thanks to Pierre Malinowski, a French historian and ex-military close to the far right and with support in the Kremlin.

