Prisoners in Sydney climb onto prison roof

Prisoners climbed onto a prison roof in Sydney as smoke billowed from a burning section of the building on Monday.

Aerial footage showed the prisoners standing on the roof of Parklea Correctional Centre, some using ropes to climb through the barbed wires.

About 14 prisoners were involved in the disturbance, local media reported.

Police managed to access the roof and lead the prisoners away.

It's not clear what caused the disturbance or the fire.