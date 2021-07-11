The first major music festival in Europe to happen since the start of the pandemic took place in Novi Sad, Serbia between July 8 and 11.

Over 40,000 visitors were expected every day, but organisers made sure no COVID outbreak would happen.

Sanjin Dukic is Head of Public Relations for the Exit Festival and said: "What we did, was we actually asked them to present us some kind of documentation that they are either vaccinated or got over COVID. If that's not the case we asked them to do tests, we provided free test for ticket buyers."

Festival-goers seem to be happy with the arrangements and were not worried at all.

"I would say everything is well organized about COVID," said an Italian visitor.

"They checked everything, everybody had to be COVID-tested or vaccinated so everything was cool and I think its pretty safe."

A German festival-goer was asked if he was afraid of the virus.

"No of course not," he replied. Serbia has taken too much care about that.

It was a great opportunity for DJs too who had been starved of gigs, as a a DJ from Serbia told Euronews.

Serbian DJ, Kid Drummer told Euronews: "You have to be grateful for every single gig; every single festival. Because I think everything will be locked down again soon."

Serbia lately recorded an average of 100 new infections per day.

Euronews reporter, Gábor TANÁCS said: "The organisers say they did everything to keep the virus out of the festival. Tens of thousands of people were partying there together and it all seems a bit like the whole pandemic never happened."