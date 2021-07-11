Firefighters were struggling to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave hits the U.S. West this weekend.
The Beckwourth Complex headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada.
It's tearing through bone-dry timber and prompted Nevada authorities on Friday to evacuate a community across the state line.
Other fires are burning in Oregon, Arizona and Idaho.
Authorities say fire conditions are tough as another heat wave engulfs the West, challenging records and bringing dangerously hot temperatures.
Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 130 degrees on Friday and could reach the same high Saturday.
