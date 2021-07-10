A draft communique hoping to stop multinational companies from shifting profits into low-tax havens is backed by Finance Ministers as they meet central bankers at the G20 in Venice.

The German Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, says he's "confident" there could be an agreement on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%.

"Really, an historic moment will be the decision on the question of how we better tax corporates globally, and the minimum taxation was a really great advantage for democracy and for fairness in global taxation. And it will give us a chance to end the race to the bottom," he added.

On Friday, a G20 High-Level Independent Panel said that the world must invest much more to avoid a repeat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It warned the next health crisis could arrive within a decade and recommended governments increase finances by at least €63 billion over the next five years.

Meanwhile, around 20 activists urged governments to remember the importance of saving the planet. They sat in the middle of bridges, streets, and squares of Venice, calling calling on world leaders to decarbonise the global economy.