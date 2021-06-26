BREAKING NEWS
Thousands climb Indonesian volcano for ritual sacrifice

Thousands of worshippers trudge up an active Indonesian volcano in eastern Java to cast livestock and other offerings down its smouldering crater in a centuries-old religious ceremony. Every year people from the Tengger tribe gather from the surrounding highlands to cast fruit, vegetables, flowers, and even livestock such as goats and chickens into Mount Bromo's crater as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival.

