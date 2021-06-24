Thai protesters hold candlelight vigil to mark Siamese Revolution anniversary

Protesters stage a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution, an uprising that transformed Thailand from absolutism to a constitutional monarchy.
Thailand has seen a near-daily anti-government protest last year, calling for the prime minister to resign, a rewrite of the constitution, and a reform of the monarchy - a topic considered a grave taboo in Thai society.
