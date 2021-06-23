BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Anti-EU signage on a boat

A flotilla of around 70 fishing boats moor on Dublin’s river Liffey, outside the city’s convention centre where parliament is currently sitting. Hundreds of fishermen spilled out of their boats in a march to air opposition to post-Brexit quotas, and other longstanding grievances in the sector. Wednesday marks the five year anniversary of the British referendum decision to leave the EU.

More No Comment