Euro 2020: Italy beats Wales 1-0

By Euronews with AP
Italy's Matteo Pessina chests the ball during the Euro 2020 match on Sunday
Italy has clinched its 11th straight win in the European Championship after beating Wales 1-0 at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome.

It also held onto a team-record 30-match unbeaten streak. Matteo Pessina scored late in the first half of Sunday's match by redirecting a free kick from Marco Verratti.

Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi just 10 minutes into the second half.

Italy has finished Group A with a perfect nine points. Wales has ended up with four points.

The Italians will now play the second-place team from Group C at Wembley Stadium in London next Saturday.