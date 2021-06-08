Why is honey beneficial for our health?

Honey is one of the most appreciated and valued natural products introduced to humankind since ancient times.

Known as "the nectar of the Gods", honey is not only a sweet product appreciated by adults and children alike, but also a medicine, experts say.

This natural substance contains antioxidants, minerals and enzymes that have many potential health benefits, and can be used for clinical conditions ranging from healing wounds to cancer treatment, according to several research studies.

Florin Oancea, Scientific Director at the National Institute for Research & Development in Chemistry and Petrochemistry (ICECHIM) in Bucharest, Romania, told Euronews about the beneficial effects of honey on our health.

"Honey is also a medicine. Not only does it contain compounds that give us energy, but its structure also carries a whole series of other biologically active compounds that can cause beneficial effects on health: polyphenols, and different types of proteins that come from bees and that simply have a natural antibiotic effect."